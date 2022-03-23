QQQ
-1.88
358.84
-0.53%
BTC/USD
+ 35.87
42400.00
+ 0.0847%
DIA
-2.60
350.74
-0.75%
SPY
-2.39
451.98
-0.53%
TLT
+ 0.49
128.20
+ 0.38%
GLD
+ 0.99
178.37
+ 0.55%

Medifast's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 23, 2022 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Medifast's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Medifast (NYSE:MED).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share. On Monday, Medifast will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.64 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own MED as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $1.64 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 09, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Medifast's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 3, 2021, Medifast (NYSE:MED) declared a dividend payable on August 6, 2021 to its shareholders. Medifast also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Analyzing Medifast's Ex-Dividend Date

  read more

Medifast Increases Qtr Dividend From $0.25/Share To $0.32/Share

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Wednesday, September 21