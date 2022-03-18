QQQ
Blackstone Strategic's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 18, 2022 10:52 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic (NYSE:BGB).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.065 per share. On Wednesday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.065 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own BGB as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.065 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Dividends

