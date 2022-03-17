QQQ
-0.73
341.05
-0.21%
BTC/USD
-133.74
40980.26
-0.3253%
DIA
-0.53
341.89
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.02
435.60
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.28
132.54
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 1.89
178.12
+ 1.05%

Apollo Tactical Income: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2022 10:45 am
Apollo Tactical Income: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.085 per share. On Tuesday, Apollo Tactical Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.085 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own AIF as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.085 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Dividends

