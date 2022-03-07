QQQ
-6.55
343.85
-1.94%
BTC/USD
+ 760.07
39180.88
+ 1.98%
DIA
-4.23
340.70
-1.26%
SPY
-6.44
438.61
-1.49%
TLT
-0.22
140.46
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.96
181.73
+ 1.06%

PIMCO Dynamic Income's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 7, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PIMCO Dynamic Income's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.221 per share. On Thursday, PIMCO Dynamic Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.221 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own PDI as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.221 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on PIMCO Dynamic Income click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

PIMCO Dynamic Income: Dividend Insights

PIMCO Dynamic Income: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO Dynamic Income. read more

Understanding PIMCO Dynamic Income's Ex-Dividend Date

PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) declared a dividend payable on August 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PIMCO Dynamic Income's stock as of July 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PIMCO Dynamic Income

PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PIMCO Dynamic Income's stock as of May 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing PIMCO Dynamic Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 1, 2021, PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for PIMCO Dynamic Income is set for February 10, 2021. read more