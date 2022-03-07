QQQ
-6.66
343.96
-1.98%
BTC/USD
+ 674.69
39095.50
+ 1.76%
DIA
-4.26
340.73
-1.27%
SPY
-6.44
438.61
-1.49%
TLT
-0.23
140.47
-0.16%
GLD
+ 2.22
181.46
+ 1.21%

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PIMCO Corporate & Income Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 7, 2022 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PIMCO Corporate & Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.112 per share. On Thursday, PIMCO Corporate & Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.112 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own PCN as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.112 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on PIMCO Corporate & Income click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

PIMCO Corporate & Income's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

PIMCO Corporate & Income's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN). read more
Understanding PIMCO Corporate & Income's Ex-Dividend Date

Understanding PIMCO Corporate & Income's Ex-Dividend Date

PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) declared a dividend payable on October 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of September 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PIMCO Corporate & Income's stock as of September 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PIMCO Corporate & Income

On February 1, 2021, PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) declared a dividend payable on March 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PIMCO Corporate & Income also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing PIMCO Corporate & Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 4, 2021, PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) declared a dividend payable on February 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PIMCO Corporate & Income also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more