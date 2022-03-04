QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-243.64
38905.02
-0.62%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2022 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.05 per share. On Wednesday, BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.05 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own DCF as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.05 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 24, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF). read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb

On June 23, 2021, BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Analyzing BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb's Ex-Dividend Date

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) declared a dividend payable on June 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 25, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb's stock as of June 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more