QQQ
-4.96
352.18
-1.43%
BTC/USD
-1080.00
41374.00
-2.54%
DIA
-0.77
339.77
-0.23%
SPY
-2.12
440.01
-0.48%
TLT
+ 1.39
135.08
+ 1.02%
GLD
+ 1.08
178.65
+ 0.6%

Cogent Comms Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cogent Comms Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.855 per share. On Tuesday, Cogent Comms Hldgs will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.855 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own CCOI as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.855 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Cogent Comms Hldgs’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Cogent Comms Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date

Understanding Cogent Comms Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 4, 2021, Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) declared a dividend payable on September 3, 2021 to its shareholders. Cogent Comms Hldgs also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Cogent Comms Hldgs

On April 28, 2021, Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cogent Comms Hldgs has an ex-dividend date planned for May 13, 2021. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, November 18

Cogent Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.38 To $0.40/Share