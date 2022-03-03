QQQ
-4.96
352.18
-1.43%
BTC/USD
-1054.12
41399.88
-2.48%
DIA
-0.77
339.77
-0.23%
SPY
-2.12
440.01
-0.48%
TLT
+ 1.39
135.08
+ 1.02%
GLD
+ 1.08
178.65
+ 0.6%

WR Berkley's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2022 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
WR Berkley's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. On Tuesday, WR Berkley will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own WRB as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.13 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 23, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: WR Berkley

On June 15, 2021, WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) declared a dividend payable on July 6, 2021 to its shareholders. WR Berkley also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding WR Berkley's Ex-Dividend Date

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) declared a dividend payable on March 24, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of WR Berkley's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

WR Berkley Declares $0.50/Share Special Dividend

WR Berkley Declares $0.50/Share Special Dividend