QQQ
+ 0.00
341.49
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-348.40
44072.80
-0.78%
DIA
+ 0.14
333.02
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.23
429.75
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
181.58
+ 0.02%

John Bean Technologies: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2022 9:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
John Bean Technologies: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1 per share. On Friday, John Bean Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own JBT as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 21, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on John Bean Technologies’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Bean Technologies

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) declared a dividend payable on September 7, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of John Bean Technologies's stock as of August 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Bean Technologies

On May 17, 2021, John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 10, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for John Bean Technologies will be on May 26, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) declared a dividend payable on March 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 25, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of John Bean Technologies's stock as of March 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Thursday, December 8