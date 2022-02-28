QQQ
Enerplus: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 9:48 am
Enerplus: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Enerplus (NYSE:ERF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.033 per share. On Thursday, Enerplus will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.033 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own ERF as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.033 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Enerplus’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

