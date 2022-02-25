QQQ
Alliancebernstein Glb: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2022 9:59 am
Alliancebernstein Glb: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0655 per share. On Wednesday, Alliancebernstein Glb will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0655 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own AWF as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0655 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

