Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Hennessy Advisors Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 15, 2022 9:48 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share. On Friday, Hennessy Advisors will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1375 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own HNNA as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1375 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 04, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Posted-In:

Dividends

