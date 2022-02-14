QQQ
KKR & Co's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 14, 2022 9:46 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share. On Thursday, KKR & Co will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.145 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own KKR as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.145 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 04, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on KKR & Co’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

