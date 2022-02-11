QQQ
Salient Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2022 9:46 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.0875 per share. On Wednesday, Salient Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0875 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own SMM as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0875 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Dividends

