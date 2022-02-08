QQQ
Enviva's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 9:56 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Enviva (NYSE:EVA).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share. On Friday, Enviva will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.86 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own EVA as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.86 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

