PIMCO High Income Fund: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 7, 2022 9:48 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.048 per share. On Thursday, PIMCO High Income Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.048 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own PHK as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.048 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

