QQQ
+ 0.24
353.31
+ 0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 2303.30
39614.91
+ 6.17%
DIA
-2.58
353.56
-0.74%
SPY
-1.78
448.38
-0.4%
TLT
-2.21
143.30
-1.57%
GLD
-0.12
168.72
-0.07%

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Macatawa Bank Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Macatawa Bank Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. On Wednesday, Macatawa Bank will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.08 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own MCBC as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.08 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 24, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Macatawa Bank's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 26, 2021, Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) declared a dividend payable on August 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Macatawa Bank also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks read more

Macatawa Bank Corporation Increases Dividend 50% To $0.03