QQQ
-0.05
365.57
-0.01%
BTC/USD
-1516.99
37177.60
-3.92%
DIA
-0.36
354.30
-0.1%
SPY
+ 1.08
451.87
+ 0.24%
TLT
+ 1.21
140.51
+ 0.86%
GLD
+ 0.67
167.57
+ 0.4%

Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NiSource Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 2, 2022 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NiSource Before The Dividend Payout

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NiSource (NYSE:NI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share. On Monday, NiSource will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.235 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own NI as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.235 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on NiSource click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing NiSource's Ex-Dividend Date

NiSource (NYSE:NI) declared a dividend payable on February 19, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of NiSource's stock as of February 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Stocks Going Ex Dividend The Last Week Of October

NiSource Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.155 to $0.165/Share

Nisource Expects 4-6% Annual Dividend Growth, Expects Annualized Dividend to Start ~$0.62/Share