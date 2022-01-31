QQQ
+ 6.68
345.12
+ 1.9%
BTC/USD
-100.26
37781.50
-0.26%
DIA
+ 0.79
346.32
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 3.39
438.56
+ 0.77%
TLT
-0.65
143.78
-0.45%
GLD
+ 0.63
166.47
+ 0.38%

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Wells Fargo Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 31, 2022 10:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Wells Fargo Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. On Thursday, Wells Fargo will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own WFC as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.25 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Good News For This Leveraged ETF: Bank Dividends Are Still At Risk

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The results of the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests are in and the good news is that the Fed views the largest U.S. banks as well-capitalized, but there are still some ominous signs to consider. read more
Why Morgan Stanley Is Trading Higher Today

Why Morgan Stanley Is Trading Higher Today

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company doubled its quarterly dividend and increased its buyback to $12 billion.  read more

Wells Fargo's Earnings Outlook

On Friday, January 15, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. read more

Are Bank Dividends Safe Following Fed Stress Tests?

Bank stocks have taken a hit with the forced economic shutdown. And already big banks have cut their share repurchase programs. Some investors are now worried about the bank dividends, and for good reason. read more