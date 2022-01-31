QQQ
MPLX: Dividend Insights

Benzinga Insights
January 31, 2022 10:22 am
MPLX: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MPLX (NYSE:MPLX).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.705 per share. On Thursday, MPLX will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.705 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own MPLX as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.705 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 14, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Dividends

