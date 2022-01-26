QQQ
+ 6.94
338.17
+ 2.01%
BTC/USD
+ 1206.90
38165.22
+ 3.27%
DIA
+ 3.33
339.63
+ 0.97%
SPY
+ 6.38
428.09
+ 1.47%
TLT
-0.22
142.44
-0.15%
GLD
-1.46
174.04
-0.84%

Sanderson Farms's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 26, 2022 9:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sanderson Farms's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sanderson Farms.

What’s Happening

(NASDAQ:SAFM) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share. On Monday, Sanderson Farms will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.44 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own SAFM as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.44 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sanderson Farms Stock In The Last 15 Years

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sanderson Farms Stock In The Last 15 Years

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.21% on an annualized basis. read more

Can Sanderson Farms Maintain Its Dividend Yield?

Welcome to your daily dividend safety check. Today, we'll be looking into Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to see if its 1.55% dividend yield is safe as the company is releasing its earnings on December 17, 2020 before the bell. read more

7 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, September 30

Cuts, Raises, Suspensions And Specials: The Week In Dividends