Stellus Cap Investment's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Stellus Cap Investment.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:SCM) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0933 per share. On Thursday, Stellus Cap Investment will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0933 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own SCM as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0933 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Stellus Cap Investment click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.