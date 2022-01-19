QQQ
+ 2.33
368.22
+ 0.63%
BTC/USD
-407.40
41944.72
-0.96%
DIA
-0.82
354.67
-0.23%
SPY
+ 0.28
456.21
+ 0.06%
TLT
+ 0.58
139.52
+ 0.41%
GLD
+ 2.17
167.22
+ 1.28%

AZZ: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AZZ: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AZZ.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:AZZ) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. On Monday, AZZ will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.17 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own AZZ as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.17 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 08, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing AZZ's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 1, 2021, AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) declared a dividend payable on August 3, 2021 to its shareholders. AZZ also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before July 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: AZZ

On January 14, 2021, AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) declared a dividend payable on February 9, 2021 to its shareholders. AZZ also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, October 14

AZZ Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.15 To $0.17/Share