Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Shaw Communications Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 9:48 am
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Shaw Communications Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Shaw Communications.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:SJR) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0988 per share. On Thursday, Shaw Communications will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0988 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own SJR as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0988 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 28, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Posted-In:

Dividends

