MSC Industrial Direct Co: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 5, 2022 10:03 am
Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MSC Industrial Direct Co.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:MSM) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. On Monday, MSC Industrial Direct Co will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own MSM as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.75 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

