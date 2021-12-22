PGIM Short Duration High's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PGIM Short Duration High.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:PGIM) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.108 per share. On Monday, PGIM Short Duration High will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.108 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own SDHY as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.108 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 03, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

