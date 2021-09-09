Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Virtus AllianzGI Equity

On September 3, 2021, Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Virtus AllianzGI Equity also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Virtus AllianzGI Equity has an ex-dividend date set for for September 10, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.38, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.94% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Virtus AllianzGI Equity’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Virtus AllianzGI Equity has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 11, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.38, which has returned to its value today. Virtus AllianzGI Equity’s dividend yield last year was 6.16%, which has since decreased by 1.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

