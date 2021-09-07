fbpx

Understanding Lazard Glb Total Return's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
September 7, 2021 11:05 am
Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Lazard Glb Total Return’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Lazard Glb Total Return will be on September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.12. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.37% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Lazard Glb Total Return’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Lazard Glb Total Return has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 7, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.12, which has returned to its value today. Lazard Glb Total Return’s dividend yield last year was 6.92%, which has since decreased by 0.55%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Lazard Glb Total Return’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

