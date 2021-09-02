Analyzing UniFirst's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 8, 2021, UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. UniFirst has an ex-dividend date planned for September 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.25. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.45% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding UniFirst’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, UniFirst has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 3, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.25, which has returned to its value today. UniFirst’s dividend yield last year was 0.57%, which has since decreased by 0.12%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

