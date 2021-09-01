Understanding Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 19, 2021, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on . The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera is set for September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.31, equating to a dividend yield of 2.59% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Sociedad Quimica Y Minera’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 29, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.25, which has since grown by $0.06. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera’s dividend yield last year was 4.57%, which has since decreased by 1.98%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

