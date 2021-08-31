Understanding Voya Global Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 16, 2021, Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) declared a dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Voya Global Equity also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Voya Global Equity, which has a current dividend per share of $0.04, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 1, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.92% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Voya Global Equity’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Voya Global Equity has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 3, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.04, which has returned to its value today. Voya Global Equity’s dividend yield last year was 8.29%, which has since decreased by 0.37%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

