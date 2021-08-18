fbpx

Analyzing Umpqua Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
August 18, 2021 10:16 am
On August 9, 2021, Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Umpqua Holdings has an ex-dividend date set for for August 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.21, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.23% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Umpqua Holdings’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Umpqua Holdings has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 19, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.21, which has returned to its value today. Umpqua Holdings’s dividend yield last year was 7.44%, which has since decreased by 3.21%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

