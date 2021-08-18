Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Core-Mark Holding Co

On August 5, 2021, Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Core-Mark Holding Co also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Core-Mark Holding Co, which has a current dividend per share of $0.13, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 19, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.27% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Core-Mark Holding Co’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Core-Mark Holding Co has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 20, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.12, which has since increased by $0.01. Core-Mark Holding Co’s dividend yield last year was 1.75%, which has since decreased by 0.48%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

