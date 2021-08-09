Understanding West Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a dividend payable on August 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of West Bancorp’s stock as of August 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. West Bancorp, whose current dividend payout is $0.24, has an ex-dividend date set at August 10, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.33% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

West Bancorp’s Dividend History

Over the past year, West Bancorp has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 4, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.21, which has since increased by $0.03. West Bancorp’s dividend yield last year was 4.8%, which has since decreased by 1.47%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

