Understanding First Trust High Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 20, 2021, First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 16, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for First Trust High Income is set for August 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.11, equating to a dividend yield of 8.52% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding First Trust High Income’s Dividend History

Over the past year, First Trust High Income has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 1, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.11, which has returned to its value today. First Trust High Income’s dividend yield last year was 8.91%, which has since decreased by 0.39%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about First Trust High Income click here.