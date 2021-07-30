fbpx

QQQ
-2.02
368.50
-0.55%
DIA
-1.21
352.03
-0.34%
SPY
-2.12
442.77
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.69
148.13
+ 0.46%
GLD
-0.87
172.04
-0.51%

Understanding First Trust MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 10:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On July 20, 2021, First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First Trust MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for October 1, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.05, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.31% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

First Trust MLP’s Dividend History

Over the past year, First Trust MLP has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 1, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. First Trust MLP’s dividend yield last year was 8.43%, which has since decreased by 0.12%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about First Trust MLP click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First Trust MLP

On October 20, 2020, First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) declared a dividend payable on January 15, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust MLP also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First Trust MLP

On October 20, 2020, First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for First Trust MLP is set for January 4, 2021. read more

First Trust MLP Increases Monthly Common Share Distribution From $0.115 To $0.1167/Share

First Trust MLP And Energy Income Increases Monthly Distribution From $0.1134 To $0.115