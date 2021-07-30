Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First Trust Dynamic

On July 20, 2021, First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) declared a dividend payable on August 16, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust Dynamic also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for First Trust Dynamic will be on August 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.06. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.55% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

First Trust Dynamic’s Dividend History

Over the past year, First Trust Dynamic has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 1, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.06, which has returned to its value today. First Trust Dynamic’s dividend yield last year was 5.71%, which has since decreased by 0.16%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

