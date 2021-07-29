Analyzing Turkcell Iletisim's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 9, 2021, Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) declared a dividend payable on August 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Turkcell Iletisim also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Turkcell Iletisim has an ex-dividend date set for for July 30, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.47% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Turkcell Iletisim’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Turkcell Iletisim has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 17, 2018 the company’s payout sat at $0.08, which has since increased by $0.04. Turkcell Iletisim’s dividend yield last year was 6.75%, which has since decreased by 4.28%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

