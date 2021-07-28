Analyzing SL Green Realty's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 22, 2021, SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend payable on August 16, 2021 to its shareholders. SL Green Realty also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. SL Green Realty has an ex-dividend date planned for July 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.3. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.66% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

SL Green Realty’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, SL Green Realty has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 30, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.3, which has returned to its value today. SL Green Realty’s dividend yield last year was 4.92%, which has since decreased by 0.26%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

