Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Antero Midstream

On July 14, 2021, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Antero Midstream has an ex-dividend date set for for July 27, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.23, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.91% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Antero Midstream’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Antero Midstream has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on July 29, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.31, which has since decreased by $0.08. Antero Midstream’s dividend yield last year was 23.12%, which has since declined by 14.21%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

