fbpx

QQQ
-0.39
368.59
-0.11%
DIA
-0.96
351.53
-0.27%
SPY
-0.68
440.62
-0.15%
TLT
+ 0.55
147.95
+ 0.37%
GLD
-0.01
168.57
-0.01%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Antero Midstream

byBenzinga Insights
July 26, 2021 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On July 14, 2021, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Antero Midstream has an ex-dividend date set for for July 27, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.23, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.91% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Antero Midstream’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Antero Midstream has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on July 29, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.31, which has since decreased by $0.08. Antero Midstream’s dividend yield last year was 23.12%, which has since declined by 14.21%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Antero Midstream click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Antero Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 14, 2021, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 12, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Antero Midstream, whose current dividend payout is $0.23, has an ex-dividend date set at April 27, 2021. read more

Analyzing Antero Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 20, 2021, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Antero Midstream has an ex-dividend date set for for February 2, 2021. read more

Antero Midstream Increases Qtr. Distribution 6% To $0.265/Unit

Antero Midstream Raises Qtr Dividend From $0.23 to $0.25/Share