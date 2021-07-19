fbpx

QQQ
-2.94
360.54
-0.82%
DIA
-7.81
354.55
-2.25%
SPY
-6.52
437.86
-1.51%
TLT
+ 3.10
145.11
+ 2.09%
GLD
-0.28
169.69
-0.17%

Analyzing Pioneer Municipal High IT's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 19, 2021 10:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On July 7, 2021, Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Pioneer Municipal High IT has an ex-dividend date planned for July 20, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.41% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Pioneer Municipal High IT’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Pioneer Municipal High IT has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 17, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Pioneer Municipal High IT’s dividend yield last year was 5.12%, which has since decreased by 0.71%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Pioneer Municipal High IT click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Pioneer Municipal High IT's Ex-Dividend Date

Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 6, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer Municipal High IT's stock as of April 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Pioneer Municipal High IT's Ex-Dividend Date

  read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pioneer Municipal High IT

Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE: MHI) declared a dividend payable on November 30, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 6, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer Municipal High IT's stock as of November 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more