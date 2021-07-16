fbpx
Understanding Tekla World Healthcare's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 16, 2021 10:19 am
Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Tekla World Healthcare’s stock as of July 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Tekla World Healthcare is set for July 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.12, equating to a dividend yield of 8.47% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Tekla World Healthcare’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Tekla World Healthcare has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 18, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.12, which has returned to its value today. Tekla World Healthcare’s dividend yield last year was 9.57%, which has since decreased by 1.1%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

