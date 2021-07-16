Analyzing Clough Global Opps's Ex-Dividend Date

Clough Global Opps (AMEX:GLO) declared a dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Clough Global Opps’s stock as of September 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Clough Global Opps has an ex-dividend date set for for September 20, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 10.82% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Clough Global Opps’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Clough Global Opps has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 19, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.11, which has returned to its value today. Clough Global Opps’s dividend yield last year was 10.25%, which has since grown by 0.57%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

