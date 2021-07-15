Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Apollo Tactical Income

On July 9, 2021, Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Apollo Tactical Income is set for July 16, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.09, equating to a dividend yield of 6.61% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Apollo Tactical Income’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Apollo Tactical Income has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 17, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.08, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Apollo Tactical Income’s dividend yield in last year was 6.27%, which has since grown by 0.34%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

