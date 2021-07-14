Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Cracker Barrel Old

On May 25, 2021, Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) declared a dividend payable on August 6, 2021 to its shareholders. Cracker Barrel Old also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Cracker Barrel Old will be on July 15, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $1.0. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.49% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Cracker Barrel Old’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Cracker Barrel Old has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on July 18, 2019 the company’s payout was $1.3, which has since decreased by $0.3. Similarly, Cracker Barrel Old’s dividend yield last year was 3.0%, which has since declined by 0.51%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

