Analyzing Graham Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 14, 2021 10:26 am
On May 6, 2021, Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 5, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Graham Hldgs will be on July 15, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $1.51. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.97% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Graham Hldgs’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Graham Hldgs has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 15, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $1.45, which has since increased by $0.06. Graham Hldgs’s dividend yield last year was 1.71%, which has since decreased by 0.74%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Graham Hldgs’s previous dividends.

