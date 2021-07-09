fbpx
Analyzing Calamos Dynamic's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 9, 2021 10:32 am
Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a dividend payable on July 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Calamos Dynamic’s stock as of July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Calamos Dynamic, whose current dividend payout is $0.2, has an ex-dividend date set at July 12, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 7.51% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Calamos Dynamic’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Calamos Dynamic has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 11, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Calamos Dynamic’s dividend yield last year was 7.33%, which has since grown by 0.18%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Calamos Dynamic’s previous dividends.

