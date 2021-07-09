Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Calamos Global Dynamic

Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a dividend payable on July 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Calamos Global Dynamic’s stock as of July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Calamos Global Dynamic has an ex-dividend date set for for July 12, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.66% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Calamos Global Dynamic’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Calamos Global Dynamic has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 30, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.02, which has since grown by $0.05. Similarly, Calamos Global Dynamic’s dividend yield in last year was 2.39%, which has since grown by 5.27%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

