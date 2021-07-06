Analyzing Village Super Market's Ex-Dividend Date

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a dividend payable on July 29, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Village Super Market’s stock as of July 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Village Super Market, which has a current dividend per share of $0.25, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for July 7, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.17% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Village Super Market’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Village Super Market has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on July 1, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.25, which has returned to its value today. Village Super Market’s dividend yield last year was 3.93%, which has since grown by 0.24%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

