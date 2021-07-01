fbpx
QQQ
-0.70
355.13
-0.2%
DIA
+ 1.00
343.95
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 1.51
426.55
+ 0.35%
TLT
-0.62
144.97
-0.43%
GLD
+ 0.50
165.13
+ 0.3%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: QAD

byBenzinga Insights
July 1, 2021 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a dividend payable on July 13, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of QAD’s stock as of July 6, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. QAD, whose current dividend payout is $0.06, has an ex-dividend date set at July 2, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.49% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

QAD’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, QAD has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 24, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.06, which has returned to its value today. QAD’s dividend yield last year was 0.81%, which has since decreased by 0.32%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about QAD click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding QAD's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 15, 2021, QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 5, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for QAD will be on April 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.06. read more

QAD Declares One-Time Cash Dividend of $0.288/Class A Share

QAD Increases Quarterly Dividend; Approves Share Repurchase Program